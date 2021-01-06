Knoxville Beer Board delays action on repeat violators of alcohol curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Beer Board is pushing back the date when they’ll talk about two local bars cited repeatedly for violating Knox County’s 10 p.m. alcohol curfew.

On Dec. 28, the city filed amended complaints seeking to suspend the beer licenses held by Paul’s Oasis as well as Billiard’s and Brews. Citations for violating the curfew continue to pile up at each location, with eight served on Paul’s Oasis and 12 written for Billiard’s and Brews, according to police records.

The beer board was to discuss repercussions for those citations on Monday, Jan. 11, but that has been canceled. Pre-hearing conferences for both businesses will now happen on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation last month limiting some social gatherings to 10 people, including gatherings of more than 10 people within the same 360 square-foot space if the area is entirely or partially within 30 feet of any restaurant, club, or business allowing on-site alcohol consumption.

The city has requested that the hearing officer consider increasing the length of time that the beer licenses are suspended. Earlier, a 45-day suspension was requested, but that is now increased to 60 and 75 days.

The city also requested that fines be assessed per citation, at $3,000 per complaint. The final amount will be left to the discretion of the hearing officer.