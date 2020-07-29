Knoxville Beer Board votes to simplify alcohol service at UT athletics events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Beer Board voted to change the way University of Tennessee sports venues serve alcohol on Tuesday.

The board will allow Aramark, the food and beverage provider at the University of Tennessee, to sell alcohol out of the can or bottle it comes in rather than pouring the beer or wine into cups.

Aramark said the change would reduce the amount of handling by servers and shorten the amount of time fans spend waiting in line.

The Southeastern Conference has yet to announce what fall sports may look like.