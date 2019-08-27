Knoxville begins project to curb invasive weed in Fountain City Lake

The city of Knoxville is taking new steps in the fight against invasive weeds at Fountain City Lake.

Starting Tuesday, the city says it will draw down the water level a bit before workers will use cutters and rakes to get rid of parrot feather weeds.

The city’s stormwater engineer says those are an invasive species overwhelming the lake.

Next, an herbicide the city says is safe for humans, fish, birds and the environment will be added. The city is also adding carp to feed on the weeds.

Last year, workers removed three truckloads of the invasive species, saying the source was people dumping the contents of home aquariums into the water.

We’re told the project should last about two weeks.