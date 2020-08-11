Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural to be repainted after vandalism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Black Coffee Justice and other local community organizers are planning to repaint the Black Lives Matter mural in East Knoxville.

The mural after was defaced nearly two weeks ago. A black, paint-like substance was spotted on the street mural back on July 29.

The vandalism came just weeks after dozens came together to paint the words down Martin Luther King Jr Avenue in front of Austin East High School.

Now, a Facebook event page is asking the community to come out to repaint Black Lives Matter this Saturday starting at 8.

Organizers saying they’ll, “paint the hate away, paint the hurt away” and use this space as an, “opportunity to heal and grow together”.