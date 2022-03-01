KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city showed its support for Ukraine on Tuesday night lighting the Henley Street bridge and the downtown pedestrian bridge in blue and yellow.

The blue and yellow are the two colors of the Ukrainian flag. The blue symbolizes the sky above and the streams in Ukraine. The yellow represents the country’s wheat fields. The blue and yellow flag was officially restored as the country’s flag in January 1992.

In a social media post, Mayor Indya Kincannon said, “Knoxville stands in support of the people of Ukraine.”