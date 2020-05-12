Knoxville bus company heads to DC for “rolling rally”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville motorcoach company is leaving for our nation’s capitol this week.

Premier Tranportation is expected to join over 200 motorcoach companies from across the county for a rally to bring awareness to the industry. Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness is being organized by the American Bus Association and the United Motorcoach Association.

Organizers say the virus has forced more than 90 percent of its workforce to be laid off or furloughed across across the country and companies are in need of federal assistance.

“We totally understand and respect the fact with public health and the restrictions that were put in place. We totally support that,” Premier Transportation CEO Nate Frederick, “However, we are very concerned about the fact that of the 3,000 motorcoach companies that currently exist today that operate 36,000 buses and carry over 600,000 people annually and whether or not they will be able to survive this economic shutdown.”

The rally will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The route will start off at AUDI Field, pass the U.S. Capitol’s West Front and will eventually wrap around the National Mall.