Knoxville buses offer fare-free rides to early voting locations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You can hitch a free ride from Knoxville Area Transit to an early voting place starting Wednesday as Tennesseans across the state begin casting their ballots.

To make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote, the city of Knoxville has made sure there are several locations for early voting conveniently located directly along KAT bus routes.

Due to the pandemic, KAT is operating fare-free.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon signed an emergency executive order in July requiring masks to be worn by all KAT bus riders. For more information on KAT’s COVID-19 response, visit www.katbus.com.