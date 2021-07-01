Knoxville Catholic basketball star BJ Edwards commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – BJ Edwards, a TSSAA Mr. Basketball award winner who led Knoxville Catholic High School to their first ever state championship, announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee on Thursday.

Edwards, a 4-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, announced his collegiate selection Thursday on his Instagram. The Knoxville-native spurned schools like Wake Forest, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Florida to sign with Tennessee.

The point guard won the 2020 TSSAA Division II-AA Mr. Basketball award after leading Knoxville Catholic to their first basketball state championship in school history. The Irish defeated a Briarcrest Christian team led by Kennedy Chandler, another Tennessee commit who was named the top point guard prospect in the 2021 class, in the state championship game.

Edwards is rated the 4th-best 2022 prospect in the state of Tennessee by 247 Sports and the 5th-best Tennessee prospect by ESPN. The University of Tennessee basketball program welcomed their first commit from the class of 2022 with a social media video featuring notable in-state players who played on Rocky Top.