Knoxville celebrating 311 Day to raise awareness of city services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday is National 311 Day and the city of Knoxville is using the day to educate residents about the value of Knoxville’s phone number.

The 311 Center for Service Innovation will host a reception Wednesday morning in Suite 311 of the City-County Building to celebrate the service that assists Knoxville residents with city services and information.

Staff members also field calls to East Tennessee’s 211 helpline which connects callers to social agencies.

More than three million residents have used the center since it opened nearly 15 years ago.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other local leaders will gather at the center at 10 a.m. for tours and cake.