Knoxville celebrating history of Mountain Dew

Downtown Knoxville is celebrating the birth of Mountain Dew in Knoxville.

The famous soft drink was created right here on Rocky Top by Knoxville bottlers and brothers Barney and Ally Hartman. The pair concocted the lemon-lime soda to use as a mixer with moonshine.

🎥 Watch to see all the yummy Mountain Dew cocktails, matchas, candles, and more sugary, sweet stuff happening right here in Downtown Knoxville! We visited East Tennessee Historical Society, Blackhorse Brews Knoxville, The Bistro at the Bijou, Knoxville Soap Candle & Gifts, The Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain, Hyatt Place Knoxville/Downtown, The Tennessean Personal Luxury Hotel, Awaken Coffee, and Boyd's Jig & Reel! Posted by Downtown Knoxville on Monday, September 9, 2019

All week long there will be Mountain Dew treats all over downtown Knoxville.

Some of the locations getting in on the fun include Blackhorse Pub and Brewery, Awaken Coffee and Knoxville Soap Candle and gifts.

You can also celebrate the history of Mountain Dew at the biggest museum exhibition in the history of the beverage at the Museum of East Tennessee history.

The exhibit is open now through January 20, 2020.