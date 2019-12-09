Knoxville celebrating purchase of first all-electric transit bus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the city’s first purchase of an all-electric bus.

Local leaders, including Mayor Madeline Rogero, will be at the event at Everly Brothers Park along Kingston Pike.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. Monday and will feature a ride on an all-electric bus from the manufacturer, New Flyer.