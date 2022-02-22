KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials have shared an update on bringing a new mental health facility to Knoxville, announcing an April opening date after two years of development. The 55,000-square-foot, 64-bed facility will be located at the new Tennova Health Park at 1240 Tennova Medical Way and will provide more than 100 jobs in Knox County.

The adult and geriatric behavioral health center is a result of a partnership among National HealthCare Corporation, Tennova Healthcare, and The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Officials say the center will provide a comprehensive continuum of care for adults and geriatric patients with psychiatric, emotional, and addictive disorders.

In April, the center will open in phases beginning with geriatric care and will open adult services soon after.

“We are proud to collaborate with NHC and Tennova to address the current need for high-quality, inpatient behavioral health care services for the East Tennessee community,” said Joe Landsman, president and chief executive officer of The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “The Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine will enhance our ability to coordinate the care our patients receive throughout their entire episode.”

Clay McCoy has been named the chief executive officer of the new mental health facility; with Brent Coyle, MD, named chief medical officer.

Partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs will be offered with individualized treatment plans based on clinical need.

Conditions to be treated include:

Alcohol and Substance Use Disorder

Acute Depression

Alzheimer’s

Suicidal Ideation

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Schizophrenia

Anxiety

Dissociative Disorders

Memory Loss

Dementia

Psychotic Break

Co-existing medical care needs

“Continuing to navigate during a pandemic has shown us many challenges, one of which has been access to mental health resources,” states Tony Benton, president and chief executive officer of Tennova Healthcare. “This project is representative of Tennova’s commitment to our community. By partnering with other respected providers such as NHC and UTMC we can more effectively deliver a much needed behavioral health service to improve the quality of lives in the Knoxville region.”

A virtual groundbreaking ceremony occurred in December 2020.