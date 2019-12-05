Knoxville Center Mall holding online liquidation auction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Center Mall is set to close in January after 35 years but not before an auction of mall-owned items

Knoxville Center, previously known as the East Towne Mall, will close January 31, 2020 after 35 years of operation. As part of the closing, some of the mall-owned assets have gone up for auction.

An online-only auction, being managed and hosted by JD’s Realty & Auction of Clinton Tenn, is live and taking bids. The auction items can be found at: http://www.knoxvillemallauction.com.

Items include benches, food court furniture, rugs, display cabinets, holiday decorations, office furniture and more.

The online auction will close on Dec. 18, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. After the auction closes, customers will pick up their items on Dec 19, 20 and 21. The primary entry and exit for pick-up will be at the food court.

After the mall officially closes for business on Jan 31, 2020, there will be a live, onsite auction to liquidate any remaining items. There will be a second announcement when details for that auction are available.

