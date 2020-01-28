Knoxville Center Mall to close Friday after 35+ years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Center Mall is set to permanently close its doors this Friday.

The mall officially announced its closure back in October. Knoxville Center Mall, previously known as East Towne Mall, opened to the public in 1984. The space has served the community for the last 35 years.

This after anchor stores like Belk and JC Penney left. The only two stores that are still open this week were Regal Tuxedo and Lens Crafters.

While many fear Belk closing is the end of the Knoxville Center Mall, Justin Cazana, a principal with Avison Young, the company that manages the property, said he’s optimistic about the mall’s future, adding the mall is “far from being done.”