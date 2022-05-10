KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Central High students have won $15,000 for their school’s art program. The students competed in the Vans 13th annual High School Custom Culture competition.

The competition showcases students’ artistic abilities and gives them a platform to show their skills and support their school’s art programs. In April, Central High was chosen as one of the 50 finalists. The public was then invited to vote for their favorite design.

Students decorated two pairs of shoes to match 2022’s design themes, “Hometown Pride” and Vans Co-Founder Paul Van Doren called“Van D(IY)oren Legacy.”

Central High students used needle felting to create the Great Smoky Mountains, then one the second shoe they sculpted several Knoxville and Fountain City Landmarks out of clay. (Photo via Knoxville Central H.S.)

Central High students painted one shoe to represent the founding of Vans in the 1960s, complete with a skater on top, and the other shoe represents the growth of the brand around the world.’ (Photo via Knoxville Central H.S.)

They were announced as one of the top five finalists on Instagram Tuesday. Central High students have competed with over 1,000 schools to reach this point.

According to Central High, the money will be used to revitalize the school’s art program by buying things like pottery wheels, gallery lighting and mobile display panels.