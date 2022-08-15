KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment has a new commander.

Col. Steven Turner relinquished command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert during a ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Turner was the 15th commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. He took command in December 2020. During his time in control, the National Guard says he emphasized readiness and ensured the 278th was trained and equipped for any eventuality.

Col. Steven Turner (Official Army Command Photo)

Over the last two years, the 278th has supported statewide COVID-19 testing and vaccination. In addition during the summer of 2021, the regiment conducted an eXportable Combat Training Capability at Fort Hood, Texas. This tested the unit’s ability to operate in a desert environment.

Since January, Turner also served concurrently as the Chief of Staff for the Tennessee Army National Guard. He will continue in that position.

Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert (Official Army Command Photo)

Previously, Shubert was the commander for the 278th’s 4th Squadron headquartered in Mt. Carmel. He enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard as a cavalry scout in 1991. In 1994, he earned a commission through the Tennessee National Guard Officer Candidate School to become an armor officer. Shubert is also a graduate of Tusculum College.

The 278th is one of five Armored Brigade Combat Teams in the Army National Guard. It consists of over 4,000 Soldiers.