Knoxville Change Center celebrating grand reopening with free skate night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Change Center in Knoxville will mark its grand reopening at the end of the month.

The recreation center’s celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, at 203 Harriet Tubman St. A free skate session will be held from 6-9 pm.

“We’re back,” said Change Center Executive Director Nicole Chandler joyfully. “The past year has been challenging for our young people, so we are excited to be able to reopen and provide a space for teens to gather safely and reclaim peace, happiness, normalcy and camaraderie.”

Music will be provided by DJ Sterling “Sterl the Pearl” Henton. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place throughout the facility.

“I have always said that the Change Center belongs to everyone, it’s significant that we are re-opening because it’s a vital time as East Knoxville begins to heal – that we do it together,” Chandler said.

“In the first year of our opening, we made a huge impact in reducing crime in this area, hired young people from the community, gave them a purpose as well as income and created a community environment that welcomed and united people from all over the city and from all walks of life. It’s time to get back to that.”

The Change Center will be open for skating Friday through Sunday, and available for summer camp, field trips and special events Monday through Thursday.