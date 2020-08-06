Knoxville Change Center halts activities amid rising COVID-19 cases, seeks additional funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Change Center will temporarily halt future activities and close its doors effective August 17, 2020 in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers.

“We continue to be increasingly concerned by the rising COVID cases. We care greatly about the health and safety of our staff and guests and believe it is the responsible thing to do.” explained Change Center Executive Director Dr. Nicole Chandler.

Change Center officials said the organization is at risk of not being able to survive an extended period without an infusion of additional funding. The group will seek grants and other funding resources to keep the organization viable until it is safe for guests to return.

The Change Center has provided over 3,000 grab-and-go dinners for families since March. The community center has also partnered with Knox Ed Foundation Community Schools to provide meal assembly for over 7,000 supplemental meals for students and partnered with Dogwood Arts to hand out art kits for children.

“The decision to close our doors was difficult; and was not done hastily or without the counsel of our board of directors. While our doors may be temporarily closing our hearts and mission to serve the community always remains open,” said Chandler.

For more information call The Change Center at 865.951.1567.