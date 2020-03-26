Knoxville Change Center offering grab & go dinners for students affected by closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Change Center is offering grab-and-go dinners to help out students impacted by school closings.
Change Center Executive Director Nicole Chandler says volunteers are working to give out food safely while still making a difference.
“Trying to do our part and collaborate with all the great work already happening across the city, across the country,” Chandler said.
The meals were sponsored by local churches and organizations. More meals will be offered at the Change Center, located at 203 Harriet Tubman Street, Friday evening from 4-6 p.m.
