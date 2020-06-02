Knoxville Change Center to reopen for skating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Change Center announced it will reopen for skating this weekend.

The Change Center says it will reopen for 2-hour skate sessions Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We’re told these first sessions will have a maximum capacity of 50 skaters.

The change center will also require guests take a temperature check before entering the building and wear a face mask at all times.

