Knoxville Change Center to reopen for skating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Change Center announced it will reopen for skating this weekend.
The Change Center says it will reopen for 2-hour skate sessions Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
We’re told these first sessions will have a maximum capacity of 50 skaters.
The change center will also require guests take a temperature check before entering the building and wear a face mask at all times.
