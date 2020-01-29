Knoxville children museum closes as schools shut down for illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s not just area schools feeling the effects of flu season.

The Muse Knoxville, both at Chilhowee Park and the West Town Mall, will be closed through Friday as well. Campbell, Hawkins, Knox and Roane County schools have closed through the end of the week as they experience high numbers of absences due to illness.

Muse Knoxville currently offers the power of play to over 180,000 people through its East Knoxville location at N Beaman St. and educational outreach efforts in 24 counties throughout East Tennessee. The organization hopes to offer STEM education to an additional 40,000 children and parents with Muse at the Mall. Muse Knoxville has the largest STEAM outreach in the state of Tennessee.