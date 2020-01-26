Knoxville Church hosting a clothing drive for family of four that lost everything in fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- It will be long road for a family of four after they lost their home and belongings in a fire in Karns last week.

There is a way you can help though. The First Baptist Concord, located along Kingston Pike will be hosting a clothing drive for that family this week.

The drive runs from nine to noon Sunday through Tuesday. Noon to seven on Wednesday.

Volunteers can drop off new or gently used clothing, 18-gallon storage containers with lids, or gift cards for the family.

The whole family is in need of winter clothes, pajamas, and socks.