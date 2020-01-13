Knoxville church hosts active shooter training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville church hosting an active shooter training workshop over the weekend.

The training with the FBI Knoxville Field Office took place at Ball Camp Baptist Church in West Knoxville. Church leaders say the training has been in the works since October.

“This workshop is part of our efforts to reach out to the community. A big mission of the FBI is combatting significant violent crime.” Joe Carrico Special Agent Joe Carrico of the FBI Knoxville Field Office said.

The goal, to teach community members how to stay safe and be prepared for emergency situations, like an active shooter. This presentation is meant to be of benefit to everyone but we’re told the target audience includes church leadership, ushers, door greeters and anyone who works with the children’s ministry and youth groups.

“As pastor of a church, we need to know what to do in case anything were to ever happen. You don’t want to think about those things, to be afraid, to live in fear, but the actuality is these are the days we live in,” said Pastor Lee Fox.