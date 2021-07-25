Knoxville church hosts back to school event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One thousand free backpacks were given out Sunday afternoon in Knoxville during the Back(pack) 2 School Bash. 

The event was organized by Forward Church in Knoxville to provide students in grades kindergarten through 12 free backpacks for the upcoming school year. 

Aside from the backpacks, children were also able to stock up on school supplies. 

Organizers said it’s important to lend a helping hand to the community, especially this year. 

“I think this event is always important but especially this year due to financial situations of going through COVID. I think that meeting people’s needs with material items such as backpacks and school supplies is pivotal.” Jessica Florea, the wife of the pastor of Forward Church, said.  

Sunday’s event also had bounce houses and free food for attendees. 

