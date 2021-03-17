Knoxville churches prep for Easter service during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Easter is just a couple of weeks out.

As COVID-19 case numbers change and more people are getting vaccinated, churches are making plans for Easter services.

For months, going virtual became the new normal for worship. Calvary Baptist Church moved strictly online at COVID-19’s peak.

“Some weeks we would go live in the room with just the bare minimum of staff and volunteers to make it happen,” said Calvary’s Kevin Atkins.

Cokesbury Church in West Knoxville did the same thing.

“We spent about six months off campus. Came back to in-person worship in October. So we’re in that dual, we have an online presence, we have an in-person presence,” said Cokesbury’s Stephen DeFur.

Both churches have transitioned back to their buildings with extra safety measures in place. They’re now preparing to celebrate the upcoming holiday for the second time during this pandemic.

“We are going to have our Good Friday service in-person again, and we’ll stream it for folks that want to watch online,” Atkins said. “And then on Easter Sunday, we’ll have an in-person gathering here on Sunday morning at 10:45.”

Something new for his congregation is an “Easter Garden” – to connect with the families more comfortable at home.

“In this box is step by step instructions with six different lessons that go all the way up until Easter day,” explained Calvary’s Bo Griswold.

At Cokesbury, they’re trying something new this year, too.

“The day before Easter, we’re actually going to be in the parking lot and have an outdoor service for people that maybe don’t feel comfortable or that we just can’t accommodate with our protocol that we practice here at Cokesbury,” DeFur said.

It’s a way to celebrate and spread hope – in a season where hope is the focal point – and in a time, where it’s needed most.

“Easter brings on a whole new meaning this year, because you get not just the celebration of new life, but a rebirth of our own community. And that’s a huge deal,” DeFur said.

Both churches have asked their congregations to practice safety measures at in-person services. That includes social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitizing.