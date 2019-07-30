Breaking News
Knoxville City Council approves $37 million to begin construction on KPD/KFD headquarters

(Photo: Blake Stevens/WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city council approved $37 million to construct the joint safety headquarters for the Knoxville Police Department and Knoxville Fire Department at the old St. Mary’s/Tennova Physician’s Regional hospital site.

Back in May, city leaders had voted 7-1 to purchase the old St. Mary’s site on Oak Hill Avenue, which until recently was a Tennova medical facility that shut down in December.

The city had allotted $40 million for the project overall; awarding a design contract for $2.6 million also back in May.

The approved $37 million will go toward building a new, combined police and fire department headquarters at the site.

