Knoxville city council candidate holding forum Tuesday

News

The League of Women Voters of Knoxville is giving you the opportunity to hear from the people running for city council on Tuesday.

The elections will take place this August. Viewers will hear from 11 candidates.

City Council At Large Seat A:

Lynne Fugate
Charles F. Lomax Jr.

City Council At Large Seat B:

David Hayes
Janet Testerman

City Council At Large Seat C:

Amy Midis 
Amelia Parker
Hubert (Frazier) Smith
Bob Thomas
David Williams

City Council District 5:

Charles Al-Bawi
Charles Thomas

The forum will take place in the Knoxville New Sentinel’s community room and will be moderated by WATE reporter Blake Stevens.

The city council candidate forum will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. We’ll be bringing it to you live through our free news app and on wate.com.

