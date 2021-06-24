Knoxville City Council discussing alternatives to police response for nonviolent 911 calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville City Council is holding a workshop on alternatives to nonviolent 911 calls Thursday. The council is reviewing the Knoxville Police Department’s response pilot program, the plans for its expansion, and initial research related to alternative response.

One proposal being discussed is an alternative response team that pairs a behavioral health specialist with a medic. This team would be dispatched to nonviolent 911 calls including conflict resolution, wellness checks, substance use, suicidal ideation, and related mental issues. Many community members and mental health professionals support an alternative response team as a way to take police out of encounters that they are not needed for.

Amilia James, a licensed clinical social worker and member of Knoxville Healing East Tennessee Alternative Response Team, better known as Knoxville HEART, notes people who are experiencing a mental health crisis are more likely to experience victimization.

“People who are experiencing mental health crises … are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than the general public,” James said. “Also, 36 percent of the calls the co-response team responded to were for suicidal ideation. Around 45 percent of the calls resulted in transportation to the hospital.”

WATE’s Jordan Brown is attending the workshop.