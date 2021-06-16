Knoxville City Council extends scooter pilot program through 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Scooters and other ride share options for travel around the city have been a big topic of discussion for the Knoxville City Council.

Council members voted unanimously to approve a moratorium extension for the scooter pilot program until the end of December 2021. The extension gives the city time to get more public input and to create awareness about ordinance recommendations.

The rentable electric scooters first cruised into the city as part of a pilot program in 2019, with the city extending the moratorium on the program in February and July of 2020.