KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for help solving a murder one year after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car.

“Donald Busby and his family should be preparing to celebrate his 50th birthday this year, instead his family is facing the first anniversary of his murder,” the department said in a Facebook post.

In July 2021, officers found Busby in his crashed car on Catalpa Avenue in East Knoxville suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Deerfield, Mich., native was a U.S. Army veteran, serving for eight years in the 1990s.

“His family and friends knew him as a kind man who made friends easily. His family and friends want answers, they want justice for their husband, father, son and brother,” Knoxville Police said in the post.

Bubsy left behind a wife and four children, along with his mother and siblings.

If you have any information about what happened in the house and moments leading up to the murder of Donald Busby or anything surrounding the shooting, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers would like to hear it.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.