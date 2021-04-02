Knoxville Coliseum announces upcoming Aaron Lewis concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum has announced its second concert event since the COVID-19 pandemic forced live shows around the world to be shuttered.

Dusty Guitar Promotions and The Knoxville Civic Coliseum announced that Aaron Lewis will perform on Friday, May 7 as part of his State I’m In Tour. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $49 and will go on sale on Friday, April 9 at 10am. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Coliseum Box Office. Attendees will need to stay in their seats unless using the restroom or purchasing merchandise or food/beverage.

The venue’s capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing. Seating has been assigned in groups of 2,3,4, or 5 seats and must be purchased in their entirety.

Grammy Award winner Travis Tritt announced last month he would perform at the Knoxville Coliseum this May.

Lewis, who fronted the wildly successful rock group, Staind, has sold 13 million albums worldwide and four consecutive top three debuts on Billboards Top 200, including the single “It’s Been Awhile,” which remains the most played rock song of the decade.