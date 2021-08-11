Knoxville comics shop celebrating 20th anniversary with free comics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville comics shop is giving away comics on Saturday. The shop is joining Free Comic Book Day, an annual promotional effort by the comic industry designed to bring new readers into independent comic stores and encourage reading.

Comics Exchange on Chapman Highway will be passing out free comics from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 14. The event is also a part of the store’s 20th-anniversary celebration.

“On Free Comic Book Day, the free comics we pass out range in age,” Bill Langford, owner of Comics Exchange said. “Some are for younger readers; some are for older readers. It covers the bases. It’s a great day. We have a lot of kids who show up, a lot of families turn out for the free comic books.”

In addition to free comics, all their hardbacks and trade paperbacks will be half off, back issue and Funko POP’s will be buy two get one free and all toys, busts and statues will be 20% off.