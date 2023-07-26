KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cultural nonprofit community center and bookstore, named after a historic Black neighborhood in East Knoxville, has raised above its original goal to fix its plumbing issue.

The Bottom Knox posted on social media about receiving $25,655.39, which placed them over the initial fundraising goal of over $19,000. The nonprofit plans to reopen on Friday, July 28.

On July 11, The Bottom was forced to close due to what they described as “major and unforeseen plumbing issues.” According to the nonprofit, plumbers found that the center’s 100-year-old building was in need of a partial inside drain repipe and full sewer repipe.

The Bottom added that once work started on the project, they were told that the initial path dug had to be rerouted and would cut through the front lawn, sidewalk and part of the Magnolia tree.

The work started off at $500 but quickly raised to $19,000. The community soon came together to donate to the nonprofit which led to an increase in their funding.

“Although more work and serious landscaping is still needed, all funds raised are going towards additional needs. You can put us steps closer to reopening and we’re more than grateful for you,” The Bottom wrote on its social media page.

The Bottom is planning a Community Appreciation Day to celebrate the accomplishment. The nonprofit will also host the upcoming event Sew It Sell It Market Day on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.