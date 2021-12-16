KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One local company is working to give children at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital a joyful Christmas with colorfully decorated gift stockings. Employees of Mlily USA spent part of their holiday party stuffing the stockings with toys.

The company’s 60 corporate employees in Knoxville and Los Angeles recently competed in a holiday stocking decorating contest. The stockings are filled with gifts including playing cards, crayons, coloring books, games, stuffed animals and more.

“Our employees suggested the holiday stocking contest and we decided to pay it forward to create a joyful experience for the children who are spending the holiday in the hospital,” said Stephen Chen, president MLILY USA.

“Being in the hospital is never easy but it is especially difficult for young children during the holidays. Our team wanted to make this season as special as possible for these kids. The stockings we will donate are filled with creative items that will help keep the children happily distracted. Our hope is that we can brighten a sick child’s day and help bring smiles and a little extra holiday spirit to the children in the hospital this season.”

Mlily has made it a goal to give back to the community. The company is an ongoing supporter of Special Spaces, a non-profit organization that transforms the bedrooms of terminally ill children. Mlily is based in Knoxville and is the mattress and pillow company of Healthcare Co., Ltd.