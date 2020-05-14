Knoxville completes $7 million Magnolia Ave streetscape project

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – City officials have announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar screetscape revitalization plan in East Knoxville.

The new-look Magnolia Avenue between Jessamine and North Bertrand streets includes landscaped center medians and left-turn lanes, street trees, wider sidewalks, bike lanes, safer and stamped crosswalks with pedestrian signals, and enhanced transit stops and shelters.

The upgraded multi-modal street improves pedestrian safety at intersection crossings, encourages walkability with wider, tree-lined sidewalks and makes it easier for people to bike and access transit services along Magnolia Avenue.

“Magnolia Avenue is a beautiful corridor,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “The streetscape improvements started under former Mayor Madeline Rogero will make it safer for everyone – motorists, transit riders, pedestrians and bicyclists – to enjoy Magnolia.

A release from the city said all that is left to be done is the installation of KAT bus stop shelters and a few Knoxville History Project art wraps on utility boxes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter