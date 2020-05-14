Knoxville completes $7 million Magnolia Ave streetscape project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – City officials have announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar screetscape revitalization plan in East Knoxville.

The new-look Magnolia Avenue between Jessamine and North Bertrand streets includes landscaped center medians and left-turn lanes, street trees, wider sidewalks, bike lanes, safer and stamped crosswalks with pedestrian signals, and enhanced transit stops and shelters.

The upgraded multi-modal street improves pedestrian safety at intersection crossings, encourages walkability with wider, tree-lined sidewalks and makes it easier for people to bike and access transit services along Magnolia Avenue.

“Magnolia Avenue is a beautiful corridor,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “The streetscape improvements started under former Mayor Madeline Rogero will make it safer for everyone – motorists, transit riders, pedestrians and bicyclists – to enjoy Magnolia.

A release from the city said all that is left to be done is the installation of KAT bus stop shelters and a few Knoxville History Project art wraps on utility boxes.