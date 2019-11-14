Knoxville completes installation of over 28,000 energy-efficient LED streetlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville is celebrating the installation of more than 28,000 energy-efficient LED streetlights in the city.

Mayor Madeline Rogero says Knoxville is the first city of its size in the southeast to upgrade to LED streetlights and will save the city millions of dollars each year.

“Our streetlights are really expensive,” said Mayor Rogero. “Some $4.4 million a year to have the lights on operate them and maintain them. So the new LED streetlights will be saving us $2 million a year so we’ve cut that bill in half.

Knoxville is the first city in the Southeast to convert its streetlights to LEDs all at once & the first of the big 4 cities in Tennessee. — Mayor Rogero (@MayorRogero) November 13, 2019

The LED bulbs will save the city on maintenance fees as they have a lifespan of 20 years while regular bulbs have a lifespan of just three to five years. The new fixtures will produce a brighter light around the city.

Mayor Rogero says switching over to LED technology also cuts back on carbon, the equivalent of removing 2,500 cars from the roads.

The installation project began in November of 2017.