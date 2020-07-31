Knoxville coronavirus vaccine trial now underway, more volunteers sought

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A coronavirus vaccine trial is now underway in Knoxville and they’re looking for hundreds of volunteers.

Pfizer’s phase two and three study, part of the federal program Operation Warp Speed, aims to get a COVID-19 vaccine to the public as quickly as possible.

Doctor William Smith, principal investigator of the study, based at the University of Tennessee Medical Center said they’re looking for people who are generally healthy but also some people with underlying diseases like hypertension, diabetes and lung disease.

Smith says this is a controlled study so half of the participants will get the coronavirus vaccine, half will get a placebo.

He says side effects are similar to the flu or shingles vaccine, some people may develop a fever that doesn’t last long, discomfort at the injection site and fatigue.

If you would like to volunteer in Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine study, you can call 865-305-3784.