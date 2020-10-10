Knoxville couple travels to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mary and Fritz Walker aren’t new to helping others. Since their retirement, they have dedicated most of their time to helping those in need. They help those experiencing homelessness here in Knoxville, and they have been volunteers with the Red Cross for the last five years.

Their most recent deployment is to New Orleans to assist with Hurricane Delta relief. Neither one of them have ever experienced a tropical storm, or anything close to it, but now they’re facing Delta without hesitation.

“We’re originally from Illinois and then we moved to Knoxville so we don’t know hurricanes,” Mary said.

For the past week, they’ve been working long hours in the warehousing, which consists of preparing meals for Red Cross clients and volunteers.

“We’re bringing food, snacks, PPE, equipment to all the clients and staff that are manning the shelters. They’re delivered a hot meal, like a breakfast, but then we bring them extras like water and snacks and heater meals that they can take up to their room,” the couple explained.

Now that Delta has made landfall, Mary and Fritz are on lockdown. But it’s not the hurricane they’re worried about. They want to know when they can get back to work.

“We’re anxious to get back out again. as long as there’s people here that are impacted, we will continue to do this.” Mary said.

Mary and Fritz want to remind the public that the Red Cross is not a government-funded organization. They are always in need of donations and volunteers.

“These operations get very expensive. We need money to buy those supplies we deliver. We always need funds to operate,” the couple said.

If you would like to donate to the Red Cross, click here.

