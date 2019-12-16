Knoxville Craft Axe Throwing celebrating grand opening on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Craft Axe Throwing is hosting a ribbon-cutting and open house this week with the chamber of commerce.

You’re invited to learn how to throw an ax, toss a few yourself and take a tour of the facility.

RELATED: Ax-throwing bar coming to Knoxville

It’s all happening Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Craft Axe Throwing located at W 5th Avenue, Suite 150 in Knoxville.