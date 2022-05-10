KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville is looking to help Greyhound have a safer way to drop and pick up people in Knoxville after the company moved its Knoxville bus stop from 100 E Magnolia Avenue to 1324 N Cherry Street on April 18.

A spokesperson with the city of Knoxville said they were unaware of Greyhound’s plans after the sale of the Magnolia station and they did reach out to Greyhound with concerns about the Cherry Street drop-off and pick-up location. According to Stephanie Welch, the Chief of Economic and Community Development, city staff has evaluated the condition of the area and concluded that the city infrastructure including lighting and pavement, is not in need of repair or upgrade.

Welch added that they have recommended Greyhound establish a service location at a partner business with 24-hour operations. To help them do this, the city is exploring a possible lease arrangement allowing Greyhound to use the downtown transit center, which was created to support Knoxville Area Transit.

While the city says the center does not capacity to accommodate both KAT and Greyhound, the arrangement would allow Greyhound to use the center during the night, when KAT is not operating.

“Enacting an arrangement for private use of a public facility will require adequate time and due diligence to ensure compliance with procurement processes, and will have to be approved by City Council. Additionally, a lease agreement at the transit center will not address Greyhound’s needs during KAT’s operating hours. For these reasons, we continue to encourage Greyhound to find an alternative location for their service in partnership with a private entity,” wrote Welch.

In addition, Knoxville Police officers are including checks of the new drop-off and pick-up location in their routine patrols.