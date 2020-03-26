Knoxville crews responding to Colonial Park Apartments fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department is at the scene of an apartment complex fire Thursday morning.

The department responded to the fire at the Colonial Park Apartments at 481 Broome Road around 7 a.m. “No injuries at this time,” they tweeted around 7:30 a.m.

481 Broome Rd., Colonial Park Apt. fire. Much damage, no injuries at this time. Defensive fire attack pic.twitter.com/SKjWDyzEVa — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) March 26, 2020

Broome Rd. Colonial Park Apts pic.twitter.com/4k5kVxlCtY — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) March 26, 2020

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.