Knoxville cyclist team pedals for Alzheimer’s to Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cyclists were nearing the end of a 12-day event honoring Pat Summitt, all while raising awareness for an Alzheimer’s cure.

The Pedal For Alzheimer’s campaign begins in Knoxville before winding through the Smokies to North Carolina, South Carolina, then down to Georgia and into Florida.

Twelve cyclists are riding 1,098 miles in honor of Pat Summitt’s number of career wins.

On Thursday, they finished the 12-day ride in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“It’s a pretty brutal day, we have extremely high cross winds, sand hitting us in the face – it’s like being sand blasted,” said cyclist Josh Crisp. “The heat’s picking up and the team’s pretty tired actually, mentally and physically. This is where it becomes real, this is where the team, you see them mesh and work together to get to that finish line. We’re all very emotional to get there so it’s going to be great.”

On Wednesday, the team pedaled for a senior living community issuing a community grant for $6,000 for residents living with Alzheimer’s. The money is going toward their chance to enjoy a Jacksonville Jaguars game, a move and other activities to improve their quality of life.