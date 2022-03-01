KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Downtown Knoxville’s new Jewish-inspired deli has not officially opened its’ doors to the public for regular business, but they made an exception on Saturday afternoon.

The deli opened its’ doors Saturday at noon in efforts to raise funds for Ukraine, its’ people, its’ defense and the preservation of its’ freedom. Potchke remained open until the event was sold out.

Guests were charged $10 for a bowl of Borsch, a beet based soup served with sour cream and Pampushki, Ukrainian pull-apart garlic knots. The deli hosted 200 guests and raised approximately $5,000.

The staff at Potchke spent their summer in Ukraine foraging and camping with chefs in the Carpathian Mountains. After spending weeks in Odesa, Ukraine the staff fell in love with the culture and town.

The owner of Potchke, Laurence Faber said those experiences are what inspired them to open prematurely to help Ukrainians as quickly as possible.

Faber added that the money will be going to multiple organizations recommended by the friends they made during their time in Ukraine.

Save Life Organization which directly supports the Ukrainian resistance.

World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that feeds refugees on the Polish and Ukraine border in Odessa. This organization was started by Chef Jose Andres, who Faber cooked with during the time spent overseas.

Sunflowers for Peace, a non-profit that sends medical air backpacks to be sent to the front line.

Potchke will also be donating directly to people and families they know in Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv and Odessa.

Faber said the staff is keeping up with the well-being of their Ukrainian friends through text messages and videos.

“They are scared for their lives, watching bombs and missiles explode right outside their window,” said Faber. “We decided to do something to raise as much money as we could to support medical aid to the Ukrainian resistance and population and direct aid to refugees through food, shelter and medical assistance.”

Potchke Deli is set to open for business in March in the Downtown Regas Building.