Knoxville dog trainer praises new law helping veterans get service dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In August, President Biden passed a law to help veterans living with PTSD get service dogs to help them cope. It’s called the PAWS act, Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers.

The law requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement a grant program to help fund the pairing of service dogs with eligible veterans. Adam Griffin, a veteran who has trained service dogs for 10 years, says a law like this was long overdue.

His focus on PTSD service dogs started four years ago he was wanting to help a friend in need. “A close friend of mine who was part of the ’03 invasion in Iraq tried to commit suicide. And I ended up giving him a dog and we trained it to deal with his PTSD issues,” Griffin said.

Since then, Adam’s business, First Defense K9, has trained and successfully paired 15 PTSD-focused service dogs. They provide the service to veterans for free knowing just how substantial the costs can get.

“A fully trained Belgian Malinois ready to start PTSD training that has all the obedience and the protection and all that stuff, you’re looking at anywhere between $20 and 40,000,” said Griffin.

The PAWS Act aims to take some of that financial burden off of veterans so they can focus on their mental health.

“I think it’s a fantastic thing. They shouldn’t have to pay for it,” said Griffin. “They’ve already given so much and I have PTSD so I understand the situation.”

Just like he was able to do for his friend, Griffin hopes this new law will help save even more veteran lives.”Every step moving forward for veterans where they’re recognizing these issues and providing more support for that, I think is a phenomenal thing.”

According to the bill, eligible veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system, be evaluated and treated for post-traumatic stress disorder, and remain diagnosed with it. In addition, they also must agree to successfully complete training provided by an eligible organization.

Veterans are required to see a VA health care provider at least once every 180 days to determine whether the veteran continues to benefit from a service dog.

Eligible organizations are nonprofit organizations that

are accredited by a widely recognized accreditation organization,

meet publicly available standards set forth by the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans,

have expertise in the needs of veterans with PTSD,

agree to cover all costs in excess of the grant amount to guarantee the benefits of the program,

agree to reaccept or replace a service dog provided to a veteran, and

submit an application to the VA.

Any improvement in PTSD symptoms as a result of the provision of a service dog shall not affect the veteran’s eligibility for any other VA benefits.