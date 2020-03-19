Knoxville Dream Center consolidates to one food distribution location amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local ministry is making changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Knoxville Dream Center started in 2014, using mobile food pantries to help feed people at nine different locations in our community.

Because of the coronavirus, the center has consolidated to one location at Park West Church and extended hours to help spread out distribution, but that’s not the only change being made.

”The COVID-19 thing, it’s made us adapt to how we distribute food. We do this every week. We feed hundreds of people a week but there’s a lot of interaction,” Park West Church Pastor Paul Harris said. “There’s a lot of touching and hands-on so we’ve had to totally modify and adapt to pull this off in this way so it does affect how we can get food out. We’re watching more closely who’s handling the food, how we’re handling it with gloves and things we normally wouldn’t do.”

The dream center’s food distribution pop up is open 12-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Again, it has been set up at the Park West Church Dutch Valley Campus at 1416 Breda Drive.