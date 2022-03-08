KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County deputies arrested a man on several traffic charges including driving under the influence after a car was spotted going over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Corey Adkins, 35, faces charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, speeding and several other traffic laws after a high speed pursuit the morning of March 5.

A car driven by Adkins was spotted traveling 103 mph in a 55 mph zone of Andrew Johnson Highway just after 9 a.m. Saturday. The driver made several U-turns in an attempt to evade law enforcement but struck another vehicle, causing his car to be disabled.

When Adkins exited his wrecked vehicle, the official said he appeared jittery with watery eyes. He was unable to stand still and complied when he was ordered to the ground. Despite the temperatures in the high 40’s Adkins was said to be sweating profusely.

Several unused needles were seen inside the suspects vehicle. Adkins claimed the needles were used for diabetes, but denied having diabetes when asked. Adkins did admit to smoking marijuana a few hours before the incident.

A search warrant was obtained and mandatory blood was drawn once Adkins arrived at the Knox County Jail. Adkin’s drivers license was checked and was reported that is had been revoked on March 3, 2017.

Adkins is set to appear in court on March 16 on the DUI and driving while license revoked charges before another appearance on April 11 for the remaining charges.