Knoxville drowning victim remembered at Central Cinema event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday night, the memory of a South Knoxville drowning victim was kept alive at Central Cinema, which featured videos of his skateboarding.

Erik Phillips drowned in the Tennessee River two weeks ago. His friends said he jumped off a bridge, resurfaced briefly, then went back under the water. His body was recovered days later.

RELATED: Body found in river identified as Erik Phillips; Gofundme campaign set up

Tuesday, there was a full house for the month Skate Night at Central Cinema.

Phillips, an avid skateboarder, had his skate footage shown on the big screen.

A portion of Tuesday night’s proceeds are going toward Phillips’ funeral fund.