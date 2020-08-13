Knoxville extends season at city public pools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville is extending pool season for its two city-owned pools.
We’re talking about Inskip Pool and the Ed Cothren pool. Most summer pool closures are connected with the start of the school year which has been pushed back due to the pandemic.
Both pools will now be open 7 days a week through August 24.
Pool will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday between August 24 and September 7.
- Family now seeks justice after N. Carolina boy killed, man captured
- 10-year-old girl’s mother murdered during online class as teacher witnesses confrontation
- ‘I had no clue it would impact so many’: Teacher’s positive back-to-school post goes viral
- Tennessee unemployment claim rates continue to drop as 10,000+ file for benefits
- “White Pride” billboard in Arkansas gains attention again, thousands sign petition for removal