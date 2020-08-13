Knoxville extends season at city public pools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville is extending pool season for its two city-owned pools.

We’re talking about Inskip Pool and the Ed Cothren pool. Most summer pool closures are connected with the start of the school year which has been pushed back due to the pandemic.

Both pools will now be open 7 days a week through August 24.

Pool will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday between August 24 and September 7.