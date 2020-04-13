Knoxville family celebrates woman’s 75th birthday in a unique way, due to COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville family surprised a woman on her 75th birthday Saturday night with a creative way to celebrate the milestone, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was Margaret Markwood’s birthday

“I’m just overwhelmed. I’m not the one to be the center of attention but they chose to make me today and it’s something I’ll remember forever,” Markwood said.

Markwood said her family had big plans for her birthday this year.

“We were going to go to Disney for my 75th birthday but because of the virus we were told the park was closed, so we postponed it,” she said. ” So, the cast members at the Disney store came up with a parade for me, which I thoroughly enjoyed.”

Markwood says her friends and family made the day very special for her.

“I know we’re confined and there’s a lot of restrictions but in a lot of ways there’s a tremendous of good being done through this virus going on. I just can’t express how blessed I am. I really am,” said Markwood.