Knoxville family of slain woman offers reward for information leading to identity, arrest of murderer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of the woman who was found slain in a Knoxville parking lot in June is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her murder.

Aseal Iysheh, 24, was found dead with multiple gunshot injuries in the parking of BJ’s Food Mart on Magnolia Avenue on the night of June 11, 2020.

Knoxville Police responded to the initial scene and is continuing its investigation.

Police say though investigators are continuing to actively pursue all leads, there have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting. Investigators have reason to believe there were numerous witnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward.  

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Anyone with tips can also email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.  

